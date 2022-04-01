Matthew “Matt” Latimer, age 43, of Nashville, Tennessee passed away March 12, 2022.
He was born in Covina, California to Kay Frances Latimer and the late William “Bill” Marshall Latimer Jr.
Matt is survived by his daughters, Korbyn and Cecilia Latimer; mother, Kay Latimer; brother, Marshall Latimer; sisters, Jayne McFadden and Angela Baker.
Matt loved cooking, music and the outdoors.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., March 27th at Gladeville United Methodist Church, 8770 Stewarts Ferry Pike, Mount Juliet, Tn 37122.
