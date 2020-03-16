Maurice G. Mathews, age 85, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away March 13, 2020.
Maurice was a lifelong resident of Maury County born in the Theta Community to the late Malcolm and Lucille Peach Mathews. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Former owner of Mathews Auto Sales. He retired from Union Carbide in Columbia after 23 years and also retired from TOPS Transportation in Lewisburg after 14 years.
Preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Bea Mathews; son, Darrell Mathews; brothers, Benny and Milton Mathews. He leaves behind his sons, Johnny (Jessica) Mathews and Terry (Carolyn) Brown; daughter, Tanya (Jason) Klepper; grandchildren, Sydney, Noah, Callie and Sarah Klepper, Jackson Reese Brown, Hannah and Brittney Shepard; sister, Doris Murphy and many other nieces, nephews and family members.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday and one hour prior to the service. Burial in Spring Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Alice Schmidt, Brandi Escudero and the morning coffee group and staff of the Spring Hill Shell Station. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the American Cancer Society.
SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931 486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com
