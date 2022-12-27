Maurice Leroy White, age 84, of Nashville, Tn., formerly of Overland Park, Ks., passed away December 20, 2022.
Maurice was born in Cedar Vale, Ks. to the late Hazel & Lloyd White. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Maurice worked for Farmland Industries in Kansas City, Mo. for nearly 30 years where he retired as a director of petroleum and commodity trading. Maurice earned a bachelor’s degree and MBA from Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Ks.
Maurice was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, sibling, and uncle. He was known for his kind demeanor and generous spirit. Born and raised on a Kansas farm as the only boy in the family, he was renowned for his ability to fix and repair anything! Maurice married Carol, the love of his life, in 1971 in Shawnee, Ks. He was a faithful Christian and long-time member of the Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, Ks. before moving to Nashville in 2019. Maurice is preceded in death by his daughter, Tanya Cromwell; and sister, Margaret Waller. Maurice is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Carol White of Nashville, TN; son in-law, Thurston Cromwell of Brentwood, TN; grandchildren, Isaac Cromwell, Caroline Cromwell and Anna Cromwell all of Brentwood, TN; sisters, Nina Jane (Jack) Sutton of Burden, KS and Loydene West of Garnett, KS and many loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held 11:00AM Friday, December 30, 2022 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Doug Meyer, Maurice’s nephew, will officiate. Burial will follow at Johnson Chapel Cemetery, 209 High Lea Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027. Memorials may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinsons.org.
