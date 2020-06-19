Maurice “Mo” Tiedt, age 82, of Spring Hill, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on June 15, 2020.
Blessed to be a husband of 59+ years, father of 57+ years, grandfather “Papaw” of 25+ years, “Big” Brother of 80+ years, son of 82 + years, faithful friend, good neighbor and genuinely nice guy: always. A Child of God: forever, born and bred “Michigander,” Lifelong Lutheran, Navy Veteran, proud graduate of Michigan State University, successful career engineer for Avon, Scott’s and Whirlpool, lucky to live in the great states of Michigan, New York, Ohio, Indiana and Tennessee, full time, fully deserved retiree specializing in family time, grand-parenting, RVing, enjoying the simple pleasures of life and all the benefits of NoMo925.
Survived by wife, Kaye; children, Kelly (Tim) Wiechers, Jeff Tiedt and Dan Tiedt; grandchildren, Ashe (Devin) Wright, Delaney Tiedt and Cooper Tiedt; great-grandson, Taison Wright; brother Roger (Martha) Tiedt, sister-in-law Pam Tiedt, brother-in-law Dale Williams. Preceded in death by parents, Rudolph and Marie Tiedt; brother, Phil Tiedt; and sister-in-law, Vicki Williams.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 4 p.m. at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church in Columbia, Tennessee with Pastor Chuck Westra officiating. A time for safe socializing with family and friends will follow the service. In lieu of flowers please consider just sharing a fond memory of Mo with the family or a contribution to Christ Our Savior Church.
SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 931-486-0059
