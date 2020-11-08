Maxie Roberta Green Daugherty, 79, of Primm Springs, Tennessee, passed away on Nov. 5, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Maxie was born in Franklin, Tennessee to Dora Elizabeth Givens Green and Joseph Clinton Green on May 27, 1941. She went to grade school wherever her mother taught, including Triangle Grade School. She also attended Hillsboro School in the Hillsboro community, and graduated from Fairview High School. Maxie furthered her education by studying art at Middle Tennessee State College. Maxie married Samuel Oscar Daugherty on Nov. 4, 1961 at Fair Hills Baptist Church, currently known as First Baptist Church, in Fairview, Tennessee. She worked at Associates Capital in Murfreesboro, Tennessee and worked for many years at Donald T. Ruck, CPA PC, Franklin, Tennessee from where she retired. Maxie was the pianist for Old Path Baptist Church for more than 20 years, member of the church choir, and a member of The Galileans gospel music group.
Maxie is preceded in death by her parents, Dora Elizabeth Givens Green and Joseph Clinton Green.
Maxie is survived by her husband of 59 years, Samuel Oscar Daugherty, Sr.; children, Samuel “Sam” Daugherty, Jr. (Sue) of Antioch, Tennessee, Sharon Daugherty Schlanker (Greg) of Rockvale, Tennessee; three wonderful grandsons, David Daugherty (Emily), Daniel Daugherty (Kelly, engaged) and Brandon Schlanker; and beloved dog, Bella.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 and from noon-1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Gardens, Franklin, TN.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Gardens, Franklin, Tennessee, with Pastor Henry Anness of Old Path Baptist Church officiating. Graveside service to follow at Oak Grove Cemetery, Primm Springs, TN. Funeral arrangements by Williamson Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may made to Oak Grove Cemetery, Primm Springs in her honor. The family of Maxie wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Guardian Hospice, especially Nurse Joyce and CNA Amanda, for their guidance and support.
