Melanie Angel Sircy Taylor passed away on Jan. 1, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Richard J. (Rick) Taylor; son, Richard J. (RJ) Taylor; parents, Paul Dean and Peggy Lou Hewitt Sircy; sister, Teresa Sircy Ofman; brother, Stanley Paul Sircy and nephew, Berek Ofman.
Her memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Brentwood United Methodist Church with a time of visitation beginning at noon until time of the service. An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com (615)377-0775
