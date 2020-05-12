Michael Aaron Jones, age 40, of Franklin, Tennessee went to be with the Lord May 9, 2020. Born in Franklin, Tennessee to Rachel Elaine Williams Jones and Ned Harvey Jones. He was a 2008 graduate of Tennessee Tech University.
Survived by: loving wife of eight years, EmilyGrace Rose Yorgey Jones; daughter, Jubilee Rose Jones; parents, Ned and Rachel Jones; brother, Noel (Heather) Jones; and nieces and nephews: Alyssa, Gavin, Owen, Camilla and Delaney Jones.
A private family graveside service will be conducted. Memorials may be made to Daystar Counseling Ministries, 2801 Azalea Place, Nashville, TN 37204. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.