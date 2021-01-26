Michael C. Gentry, age 69, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away Jan. 23, 2021. Michael retired from the Williamson County School System. Michael loved to collect antique Chevrolet vehicles, was an avid fisherman, devoted UT Vols football fan and had a huge passion for music that he loved to share with his family.
He is preceded in death by his wife and mother of his children, Anita Spencer Gentry; parents, Milburn C. and Ruby Evelyn Likens Gentry; sisters, Judy Wiley, Peggy Woodard, Wanda Gentry and Rhonda Whitefield; and an infant brother. Michael is survived by his son, Mason Chad (Andrea) Gentry of Spring Hill, Tennessee; daughter, Andrea Michelle Gentry (Sam) Keasler of Columbia, Tennessee; brothers, Joey (Syble) Gentry Franklin, Tennessee and Rodney (Jenny) Gentry of White House, Tennessee; loving companion, Diane Hood of Spring Hill, Tennessee; grandson, Tate (Elizabeth) Smith; beloved pets, Harley and Church, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Visitation will be held 4-8 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to the service Friday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com.
