Michael Caldwell, age 70, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away Dec. 7, 2020. Mike was born in Williamson County, Tennessee to the late Chester and Jewell Beatrice Wilkes Caldwell. Survived by: wife of 49 years, Sandra Morgan Caldwell of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; daughter, Megan Ann Caldwell of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; brother, Jerry (Debbie) Caldwell; sister, Beverly (Rabbit) Smithson of Franklin, Tennessee and other loving family members.
Memorial service will be conducted 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Memorials may be made to the U.S. Marine Corp Toys for Tots. Visitation will be 1 – 3 p.m. Friday prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
