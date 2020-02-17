Michael Doody, age 75, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Feb. 12, 2020.
Born in San Francisco, California to the late Joseph Doody and Alice Erikson Doody. Michael was a Retired Veteran of the U.S. Army. He was an avid swimmer and enjoyed building model airplanes. He was a member of the Academy of Model Aeronautics.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 51 years, Marnie Doody; children, Joshua (Anna Keller) Doody and Jennifer (Tod) Holsenbeck; grandchildren, Jonah and Noa Doody, Ethan and Samatha Holsenbeck; siblings, Janice (Tom) Juul and Timothy (Martha) Doody; many other loving nieces, nephews and god children.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Jim Taylor officiating. A visitation will be held from 12:30-1 p.m. on Friday prior to the graveside service at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or the National Park Foundation. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com
