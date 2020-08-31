Michael Dunlap “Mike” Padgett, age 68, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 29, 2020. Mike went to Spring Hill High School and was a retired truck driver for United Rentals. He enjoyed working the auctions for Gary Realty. He was an avid dirt track racer at local tracks.
Preceded in death by Omar and Lois Watkins Padgett; brothers, Gary Padgett and Greg Padgett. Survived by: wife of 44 years, Cheryl Grubbs Padgett; son, Scotty (Lisa) Dial; daughter, Shelby (Brent) Steele; brother, Keith (Renea) Padgett; sisters, Valerie Padgett, Jan Anderson and Libby Padgett; grandchildren, Shelby Dial and Blake Steele.
Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at Spring Hill Memorial Park and Funeral Home, Bro. Edd Luna officiating. Interment Spring Hill Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Padgett, Chuck Maupin, Jake Neal, Jason Troope, Shane Watkins, James Gary and Joe Spencer Gary. Honorary pallbearers will be employees of Gary Realty. Memorials may be made to Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home or Angel Heart Farms. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday and 1-3 p.m. Tuesday at SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME, 931 486-0059 springhill-memorial.com
