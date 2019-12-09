Michael James Spellman, age 84, of Franklin, Tennessee, formerly of New York City, New York passed away Dec. 3, 2019.
Born in New York City, New York to the late Jack and Sophie Spellman. He was a 1952 graduate of Cardinal Hayes High School. Michael later graduated from Fordham College and Fordham School of Law. He then received his Master of Law Degree from New York University. He retired from Equitable Life Insurance Company in New York City where he served at Vice President and corporate tax attorney. "Pop," as he was known to his family, was a lover of history and trains, and built model boats and planes. He entertained family and friends with conversation, trivia and stories.
We will all smile every time we think of the Plandome train story and the laughter he had telling it. He had a way to bring calm to every situation and was the source for all who needed counsel. He loved his family immensely and devoted his life to Jeannette. Michael was a member of St. Philip Catholic Church in Franklin, Tennessee. He will be greatly missed.
Preceded in death by his brother, John Spellman. Survived by his wife of 57 years, Jeannette Spellman of Franklin, Tennessee; sons, Michael, Jr. (Lisa) Spellman of Nashville, Tennessee and John (Catherine) Spellman of Seattle, Washington; daughter, Elizabeth (David) Vilga of Maineville, Ohio; grandchildren, Michael (Devon) Vilga, Lauren Vilga, Blake Vilga, Anne Spellman, William Spellman, Michael Spellman III, Jack Spellman and Anthony Spellman.
Celebration of Life Mass will be held 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 13 with a reception to follow at St. Philip Catholic Church, Father Bala will serve as Celebrant. Private inurnment will take place in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to St. Philip Catholic Church or a mental healthcare charity of your choice. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
