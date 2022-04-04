Michael Kent Walker, age 67, of Lewisburg, Tennessee passed away March 10, 2022. He was born in Bath, New York to the late Robert and Beulah Walker. He is preceded in death by his son-in-law, Terry Phifer. Mike is survived by his son, Adam Walker of Lewisburg, Tennessee; daughter, Casey Phifer of Lewisburg, Tennessee; brothers, William “Bill” (Kathleen) Walker of Churchville, New York and Robert “Bob” (Barb) Walker of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee; sister, Jill Burns of Caledonia, New York; granddaughter, Zoe Phifer of Lewisburg, Tennessee; beloved dog, Molly and many other loving family members.
A Celebration of Life will be held1 p.m., Friday, April 1. 2022 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to RARE - Rural Animal Rescue Effort @ rarerescue.org.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
