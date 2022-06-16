Michael Thomas Carlisle (72), of Franklin, went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 7.
Michael was a “Soul Winner For Christ” and spiritual father to lead many to the Lord. He was also a minister to pastors by encouraging them in prayer and words for their work. He was a previous co-owner with his parents with Carlisle Auto Parts. Currently worked in the landscape industry and small engine repair.
Preceded in death by parents, Gilman and Evelyn White Carlisle; sister, Gerry Adcock and daughter-in-law, Jenny Simanton Carlisle. Survived by: wife of 49 years; son, Joshua (Mary) Carlisle; daughter, Rebekah (Joshua) Lutz; grandchildren, Hannah (Josh) Holtz, Isaac (Maddy) Carlisle, Isaac Suggs, Sarah Carlisle, Elizabeth Suggs, Gabriel Carlisle, Elijah Lutz and Esther Carlisle; great-grandchild, Rose Holtz and mother-in-law, Peggy Davis.
