Michael William Cobb of Franklin, Tennessee, was born Nov. 21, 1981 and passed Nov. 27, 2021.
Proceeded in death by son, Julyian Michael Cobb; grandparents, Elmer and Orbie Cobb on Indian Mound, Tennessee, Clarence and Roselene Cruse of Dover, Tennessee and nephew, Jacob William Pratt.
Survived by wife, Ashley Cobb; sons, Michael Cobb, Jesse Cobb, Jeremy Cobb and Justin Cobb; parents, Billy Cobb and Robin Sullivan (Travis) of Franklin, Tennessee; siblings, Jessica Brady (Michael) of Santa Fe, DJ Abney of Franklin, Tennessee, Heather Mealer (Josh) of Franklin, Tennessee and Josh Cobb (Chelsea) of Hartsville, Tennessee and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from noon – 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. with Pastor Jim Taylor officiating.
Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens.
Michael Brady, Josh Cobb, Josh Mealer, Justin Cobb, Timmy Cobb, DJ Abney, Dylan Cobb and Robert Morris (Yankee) will serve as pallbearers.
Michael Cobb, Jesse Cobb, Jeremy Cobb, Justin Cobb and Randy Ratton will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Michael William Cobb memorial Fund, in loving memory of Michael William Cobb.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.