Michele (Micki) Joyce Fengler, age 70, of Franklin, Tennessee, joined the Church Triumphant on Nov. 16, 2019 in Franklin, Tennessee.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 908 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin, Tennessee with the Rev. Michael Lippard officiating. There will be a time of visitation immediately following the service. In addition, there will be a service at Luther Memorial Lutheran Church, 435 South Main St., North Syracuse, NY on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2019.
Micki was born in Oneonta, New York to Curtis and Vera Culver on Sept. 10, 1949. She graduated from Oneonta High School in 1967. On Aug. 30, 1970, Micki married Henry (Hank) Fengler in Worcester, New York. In 1970, she graduated from Crouse Irving Nursing School in Syracuse, New York with a Registered Nursing Degree. For 36 years, Micki worked as a Labor and Delivery nurse for Crouse Irving Hospital and was also a member of the Crouse Irving Association. Throughout her life in New York, Micki enjoyed sewing, skiing, camping, sailing, and gambling at the local casinos. While in Tennessee, she was involved in quilting at St Andrew Lutheran Church as well as playing cards and participating in various activities at the Franklin Enrichment Center.
Micki is preceded in death by her son, Keith; sisters, Barbara and Phyllis; and brother, Curtis. She is survived by her beloved husband, Hank Fengler; two sons, Kevin (Maha) and Brian (Emily) Fengler; and her grandchildren, Girona, Ella, Archie and Wesley. She is also survived by her sisters, Edna Atwell and Jeanne Branigan; brothers, David Culver, Jerry Culver and Darrin Culver; and many nieces and nephews. Additional survivors include: Hank’s daughters; Christy Baralis (George), Nancy Jenkins, and Kerry Fisher (Keith) and their children: Cassandra, Tyler, Madisen, Kolby, Hayden, Garrett, Tanner, Skye, Chase and Remy.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Micki’s memory may be given to St. Andrew Quilting Club, 908 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin, TN 37064.
The Fengler family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff and nurses at Willowbrook Hospice Home Care and the parishioners at St. Andrew Lutheran Church. An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com 615-377-0775.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.