Michelle Cooper Rikli, age 50, of Castalian Springs, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.
Michelle was born in Gibraltar, Michigan on Feb. 2, 1971, daughter of J.C. and Gail Cooper.
She went to school at Russell County High School. She married Tim Davis on Aug. 8, 1998, in Louisville, Kentucky (div); Mike Rikli on Aug. 20, 2008, on St John, US Virgin Islands (div) and became engaged to Michael Sargunas.
She graduated with a degree in Police Administration from Eastern Kentucky University and a Master’s in social work from the University of Louisville Kent School of Social Work. She worked as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker in several organizations including for Maryhurst, Metro Nashville and Riverbend Maximum Security Institution. She was a member of the Kapp Delta Tau sorority.
She is preceded in death by her father, J.C Cooper.
Michelle is survived by her sons, Jonathan (Keairra Perrin) Davis, Elliot (Harley Menard) Davis and Jacob Rikli; mother, Gail Cooper; stepchildren, Daniel Rikli and Michael Rikli; brothers, Jerome Cooper and Jason Cooper; grandchild, Phoenix Davis.
The family will receive friends from 1 – 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home where a funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. with Pastor Jim Taylor officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America in loving memory of Michelle Cooper Rikli.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME
