Milbrey “Millie” V. Hatcher, age 85 of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away Feb. 11, 2021. She was born in Maury County, Tennessee to the late Oliver and Ida Weaver Vandiver. Milbrey was a member of Kingwood Church of Christ in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She retired from CPS Corp after 19 years, and also worked for State Farm Insurance in Murfreesboro for almost 11 years. She is preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Robert L. Hatcher; brother, Curtis Reams Vandiver; sisters-in-law, Pat Vandiver and Betty Goldschmid; and brother-in-law, Jimmy Goldschmid. Milbrey is survived by her son, Andrew (Melissa) Hatcher; daughter, Kay (Jason) Gass; grandchildren, Jordan Hatcher, Robert Hatcher, Jonathan Gass and Christopher Gass; niece and nephews, Libby Goldschmid, Amy Maddox, David (Molly) Vandiver and Douglas (Whitney) Vandiver.
Funeral service will be held at noon on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Jim Taylor will officiate. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to the Pat Summitt Foundation, www.patsummitt.org.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
