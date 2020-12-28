Mitchell Chambers, age 41, of Nashville, Tennessee passed away Dec. 26, 2020.
Mitchell was a graduate of Overton High School and Nashville State Tech Institute. He loved to make people laugh and was a friend to all.
Mitchell is survived by his loving parents, Mitch and Mary Chambers; uncle, Greg Beem (Gayle); aunts, Linda Alexander (Vic) and Carol Mannchen; and several cousins.
A special thank you to our angel, Andrea, and all the staff past and present at NHC Franklin, for all of their loving care the past seven years.
Due to COVID-19, a private memorial will be held for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation that brings you joy.
