Mr. Moises Garcia, age 68, of Spring Hill, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Dec. 10, 2019 at his home with family by his side.
Born in Mexico to the late Roberto Garcia and Consuelo Lopez Garcia. Moises was No. 5 of 12 children who immigrated to the United States in 1968 for a better future. He planted his roots in California where he worked in the fields picking whatever was in season most of his life. He moved to Tennessee in 1998. He loved to spend the majority of his time on his farm taking care of his roosters, animals and cropping. He loved to fish and spend time with his family and grandkids. He never met a stranger and he left behind a great legacy. He will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew him.
Mr. Garcia is preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia Garcia; siblings, Erasmo, Jose, Roberto Jr. and Maria Garcia. He leaves behind his loving wife of 50 years, Sara Garcia; sons, Moises Garcia Jr. and Armando Garcia; daughters, Leticia (Mario) Valadez, Maria (Oscar) Rodriguez, Yolanda (Johnny) Pineda, Gloria (Carlos) Plascencia, Josefina Garcia, Sara (Adam) Bowlby, Connie (Chris) Mathies; son-in-law, Jose Avila; brothers, Esiquio, Jesus, Guadalupe and Juan Garcia; sisters, Lorena Garcia, Consuelo Zaragoza, Margarita Garcia and Elva Munoz; grandchildren, Jaime, Thalia, Jailene, Guadalupe, Adriana, Julisa, Erasmo, Jazmine, Armando Jr, Amanda, Anahy, Anita, Abraham, Alondra, Juan, Gustavo, Angelica, Lourdes, Daniel, Jessica, Abigail, Arlette, Jose, Patty, Adrian, Christian, Sofia, Henry, Izabelle and Christopher “Bubbas.”
A funeral mass will be held at noon on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at the Catholic Church of the Nativity in Spring Hill, Tennessee. Visitation with the family will be held from 2-8 p.m. on Saturday at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. A private inurnment will be held at Spring Hill Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Moises Garcia Memorial Fund.
SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 5239 Main St., Spring Hill, TN 37174, www.springhill-memorial.com, 931-486-0059.
