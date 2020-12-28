Mr. Johnny Moss, age 76, of Spring Hill, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Dec. 24, 2020. Johnny was a truck driver for Kroger for 35 years. He also drove a truck in his earlier years for Mr. PB Crowell. He attended Freewill Baptist Church in Columbia. More than anything his grandchildren were the light of his life. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Johnny is preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Diane Moss. He leaves behind his two children, Shannon (Mark) Fitzgerald and Kevin Moss; grandchildren, Jordan (Rachel) Fitzgerald, Kandace Embler, Austin Moss and Shelby Diane Moss; and many other loving family members.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, Bro. Gary Fewell officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Sunday. Burial will follow the service at Garrison Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Matt Snodgrass, Austin Andrews, Joey Waller, Luke Warf, Josh Peach and Vance Walls. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.