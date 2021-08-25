Mwisa Kabange Sumaili, age 38, of Nashville, Tennessee passed away Aug. 22, 2021. She is survived by her children, Ayazi, Malik and Seline; her parents, Matthew and Pauline Ebosele; sister, Angela; aunties, Modesta, Odette, Edwina and Fausta; uncles, Gasper and Alfred.
Graveside service will be held 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Father Bala will officiate. Visitation will be held from noon – 2 p.m., Friday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Mwisa Sumaili Memorial Fund.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
