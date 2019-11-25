Nancy Lee Cowell McCoy, age 73, of the Burwood Community passed away Nov. 23, 2019.
She was born in Nashville, Tennessee to the late George R. Jr. and Elma Blalock Cowell. Nancy attended Lawrence Grove Baptist Church. She retired from Bell South after 30 years of service. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, James Robert “JR” McCoy of the Burwood Community; son, James Christopher (Leigh Ann) McCoy of Greenwood, Arkansas; daughter, Leigh Ann (Mike) Moss of Spring Hill, Tennessee; sister, Martha (Paul) Hollandsworth of Spring Hill, Tennessee; grandchildren, Morgan Moss, Emily Moss, Anna McCoy, Rachel Moss and David McCoy; great-grandchildren, McKinley Sullivan, Madison Sullivan and Monroe Sullivan.
Graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Tennessee Kidney Foundation. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.