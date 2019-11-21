Nettie Jane Roberts Choate, age 94, of Spring Hill, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Jane was born in Waller, Texas on July 20, 1925, daughter of the late Leo B. and Bessie Mae Cathey Roberts.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Hollis Choate; son, David Leslie Choate; and daughter, Dolores Jane Feagin.
Survivors include her son, Kenneth (Donna) Choate of Thompson Station; stepdaughter, Marilyn (David) Coyne of Conroe, Texas; sister, Jewell Jones of Conroe, Texas; grandchildren, Kari (Don) Shepherd, Kelly (Michelle) Choate, Tommy (Linda) Feagin and David (Cynthia) Feagin; 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson; numerous nieces and nephews; and many close loving friends.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME
