Nicholas Dominic Panicho, age 94, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Sept. 23, 2020. He was a Veteran of World War II serving proudly in the United States Marine Corp.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Rose DiTullio Panicho. Survived by wife of 52 years, Christina Panicho; sons, Joshua Panicho and Aaron (Katrina) Panicho; daughters, Jennifer Thompson and Sarah (Jeremy) Harris; sister, Angela MulCahey; grandchildren, Drew Panicho, Abigail Panicho, Bella Panicho, Charles Thompson, Kiana Thompson, Jacob Harris, Gavin Harris and Dominic Harris; and great-grandchild, Dexter Thompson.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at Spring Hill Memorial Park with military honors. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931 486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.