Nicole Mackanos, age 76, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Sept. 19, 2020. Born in Gary, Indiana to the late John and Helen Mason. She received her bachelor’s degree from Northern Illinois University and her master’s degree from Indiana University.
Nicole is survived by her husband of 54 years, Michael “Mike” Mackanos; daughter, Susan Lyn (Joel) Ritchie; and son, Dr. Mark Andrew Mackanos. Visitation will be held 2-5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at Historic Franklin Presbyterian Church, Toby Meuller officiating. Memorials may be made to the Historic Franklin Presbyterian Church.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
