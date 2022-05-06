Nicole Marie “Niki” Cua, age 51, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away April 26, 2022. Niki worked as an accountant for various construction companies in her career. She most recently worked at C&M Heating & Cooling Co. She loved music of all genres. Niki loved animals and had a giving heart. She adored her family so dearly. Her kind spirit will be sadly missed.
Preceded in death by grandparents, Buz and Rita Cua and Tom and Angie DeSantis. Survived by: parents, Rick and Diana Cua; sister, Nina Bellinger; nephew, Luke Bellinger; niece, Eva Bellinger; aunts and uncles, Felice (Larry Perkins) Clark, Christy (Larry) Cadaret-Wieczorek, Nick R. (Tracy) Cua, Luanne (Cathy Richardson) Cua, Joanne (Carmen) Samara; cousins, Diana (Sean) Baker, Maxx (Ashley) Cua, Christian Samara, Catherine (Nate Brimhall) Samara, Skyler Bertrand, Devin and Madison Baker, Nico and Cruz Cua, Nick (Terra) Cua, Nicky Cua, Linda (Al) Forino and Mia Forino.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted 2 p.m., Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Grace Chapel Franklin, Rick Cua and Ron Gonser officiating. Visitation with the family will be from noon until 2 p.m. on Saturday prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to Friends of Williamson County Animal Shelter.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289, williamsonmemorial.com.
