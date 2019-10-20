Norma Rose Banks Williams completed her earthly journey on Oct. 13, 2019 at the age of 86.
Norma was born and raised in Memphis and was a 1951 graduate of Humes High School where she was a cheerleader. After moving to Hardy, Arkansas in 1975, she opened her first antique store where she worked until her retirement. She greeted everyone with her infectious smile and was known for her familiar contagious laugh.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Robert (Bob) Williams. Norma is survived by her son, Bubba (Tammy) Williams, Counce, Tennessee; daughters, Norma Jean (Milton) Allen, Collierville, Tennessee; Lynn (Gene) Torti, Brentwood, Tennessee; grandchildren, Brad (Lisa) Allen, Hunter Allen, Molly Allen, Josh Williams, Jacob Williams, Jon (Leah) Williams, Ryan (Sarah) Torti, Tyler (Kayla) Torti, Kyle Torti; step-granddaughter, Stephanie (Coleman) Edwards; eight great-grand children and three step great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Halle Plantation Clubhouse, 2490 Dibrell Trail Drive in Collierville, Tennessee on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 1-3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Bethany Center for Rehabilitation and Healing, 421 Ocala Drive, Nashville, TN 37211; JDRF, 498 Halle Parkway #102, Collierville, TN 38017; or the charity of your choice.
Norma’s family would like to offer a special note of thanks to all the caregivers at Bethany Health and Rehab in Nashville, Tennessee. An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com, 615-377-0775.
