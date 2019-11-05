Norman Dale Copeland, age 68, of the Rally Hill Community passed away Oct. 31, 2019 at his home. He was born in Colbert County, Alabama to the late William and Flora Copeland. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his son, Daniel (Jennifer) Copeland; daughters, Sarah Copeland, Elisabeth (Doc) Page and Rebekah Dale Copeland; grandchildren, Drake Copeland, Leah Veach, Laura Dale Veach, Lucas Veach, Parker Page and Scarlett “Sissy” Page; honorary Copeland, Krista Way.
A private family memorial will be held. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com.
