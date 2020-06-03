Oliver Fred Hall, Sr., age 81, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away June 1, 2020.
He was born in Clarkrange, Tennessee to Elbert Earl and Bonnie Kate Little Hall. Survived by; his wife of 61 years, Jean R. Hall of Franklin, Tennessee; son, Fred (Deborah Irwin) Hall, Jr., of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee; daughters, Elizabeth Hall (Thomas Collins) Parks of Beech Hill Community and Mary Hall (Chad) Runnion of Franklin, Tennessee; brother, Terry (Roberta) Hall of Clarkrange, Tennessee; grandchildren, Clayton Campbell, Caleb Runnion, Callie Parks and Carter Runnion; and special caregiver, Michael Vaughn.
Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers are Clay Campbell, Caleb Runnion, Carter Runnion, Michael Vaughn, Thomas Collins and Chad Runnion. Memorials may be made to Martin Methodist College.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289. williamsonmemorial.com
