Olivia Lynn Sawyer McGaugh, age 57, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away March 25, 2020. She was retired from the Williamson County Public Library.
Preceded in death by her father, Charlie Sawyer and infant son, Jeramiah Bowman. Survived by her husband of 20 years, Tommy McGaugh of Franklin, Tennessee; son, Chase (Angeline Ross) Norcom of Franklin, Tennessee; step-sons, Joe McGaugh, Aldon (Becca) McGaugh, both of Franklin, Tennessee and Gordon (Victoria) McGaugh of Florida; sister, Jayce (Greg) Jones of Birmingham, Alabama; grandchildren, Alley and Mackenzie McGaugh; Liam, Jacob, Gannon and Grayson McGaugh.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.