Ollie Mae Chrisman, age 87, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Jan. 14, 2021. She was born in Vanleer, Tennessee to the late Edward and Ronie Waynick. Ollie loved the Lord, her family and music. She enjoyed singing in church and performed with the gospel group The Revelaires. Her working life included jobs as a waitress and in quality control at Kusan, and she was instrumental in running a family business. After retiring, she enjoyed spending time with children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ollie had a fondness for birds and pets, enjoyed a good shopping trip, and didn't know a stranger. Those who knew her would tell you she was a sweet lady.
She is preceded in death by her siblings, Edward, Stella, Wesley, Roy, Azline, John, Annie and Lawrence. Ollie is survived by her husband, Jessie Edward Chrisman; children, Rick (Rebecca) Burgoyne, Mike (Darla) Burgoyne and Kathy (Mike) Murray; grandchildren, Carrie (Rick) Rieves, Michael Wade (Hillary) Burgoyne, Cassie (Chris) Lovvorn, Shelly (Josh Freedman) Burgoyne, Michael (Leslie) Murray and Matthew (Brittnee) Murray; great-grandchildren, Camden Rieves, Bryson Lovvorn, Carson Rieves, Hattie Burgoyne, Ava Freedman, Theo Burgoyne, Ruby Murray and two more on the way; step-daughters, Kristie Adamov and Kellie Coupe; step-grandchildren, Bobby (Kimberly) Adamov, Jill (Justin) Doyle, Eric Waterhouse, Jonathan Chiarle and Justin Chiarle; and eight great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or GraceWorks Ministries.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
