Olympia Stephanides “Stephie” Tillman, age 92, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Dec. 14, 2019.
Preceded in death by parents, Diomedes and Eugenia Stephanides; son, Richard C. Tillman; grandson, John S. Tillman; and brother, Dr. Marcus Stephanides. Survived by children, David J. (Natalie) Tillman of Canton, Ohio, Jane Ann Tillman (Allen) Mirse of Franklin, Tennessee and Drew R. (Amelia) Tillman of Tallahassee, Florida; sister, Helen S. Cummings of Franklin, Pennsylvania; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at St. Ignatius Orthodox Church, 3535 St. Ignatius Lane, Franklin, TN 37064. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment St. Ignatius Cemetery. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to St. Ignatius Orthodox Church.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289, williamsonmemorial.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.