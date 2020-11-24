Ora Charlene Coomer, age 84, of Columbia, Tennessee passed away Nov. 23, 2020. Born in Franklin, Tennessee to the late Owen and Francis House.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Landon Coomer; daughter, Linda Ballow; and brother, Russell House. She is survived by her sons; David Cartwright of Franklin, Tennessee and Tim (Cara) Cartwright of Springfield, Tennessee; daughter, Lisa (David) Nichols of Columbia, Tennessee; brother, Ed (Charlotte) House of Franklin, Tennessee; sisters, Mary Young of Shelbyville, Tennessee and Margaretann Merrell of Springfield, Missouri; grandchildren, Will (Nikki) Cartwright, Eric Nichols and Abby Nichols; great-grandchildren, Dawson, Ava, Nolan, Keira, Jaxon and Bailey.
Graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Ronnie Johnson will officiate. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
