Pamela Jo Brooks Pipkin, age 62, of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee passed away Nov. 2, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, James Edward “Jim” Pipkin, Jr.; son, James Edward “Trey” Pipkin III; and brother, Billy Ray Brooks. Survived by: daughters, Shelly (Patrick) Logan and Carla (Matt) Woodard; brother, Johnny Hayes; sister, Nancy (Joe) Brown; grandchildren, Chase (Emily) Pipkin, Nathan Pipkin, Carson Pipkin, Colby Logan, Sarah Logan, Blayne Woodard, Sadie Woodard and Caden Burns; great-grandchildren, Harper Chapman and soon to be James Edward Pipkin V; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Lajuana and Eddie Whitwell; godmother, Carolyn Perry; and many other loving family members.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Interment Spring Hill City Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Brandon Whitwell, Justin Whitwell, Nathan and Carson Pipkin, Colby Logan and Caden Burns. Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 931 486-0059 springhill-memorial.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.