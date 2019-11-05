Patricia Ann Downey Johnson, age 87, of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away Nov. 2, 2019.
Patricia was born in 1932 in Flatwoods, Tennessee. While growing up, her family moved to Topsy, Tennessee. She graduated from Wayne County High School in 1950. Upon graduation, she moved to Nashville to attend Andrew Jackson University. While in Nashville, she lived at the Central Church of Christ Girls Home. She always said some of her fondest memories were being with her friends while living there. Later, after marrying and having her son, she moved to Brentwood. She was a charter member at Concord Road Church of Christ where she taught children’s Sunday school for many years. She was also on the Welcome Wagon Committee while living at Mooreland Estates for 10 years.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Carlos Burton and Zula Duncan Downey; and brothers, Paul Downey and Cullen Downey. She is survived by her son, Rhett (Leah) Johnson; brother, Carlos (Carolyn) Downey; sisters-in-law, Esma and Phyllis Downey; several nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Tuesday 4-7 p.m. and one hour prior to service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at Williamson Memorial Gardens, with Michael Barrett officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Elders at Concord Rd. Church of Christ. The family would like to extend gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Jean L. Tan and also to the staff at Belvedere Commons of Franklin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Churches of Christ Disaster Relief or Healing Hands International. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289, www.williamsonmemorial.com.
