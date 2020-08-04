Patricia Ann Sudduth Weeks, age 72, of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away Aug. 1, 2020. She was a member of Covenant Baptist Church in Brentwood.
Preceded in death by her parents, John and Ann Sudduth and her husband, Michael Wayne Weeks. She is survived by her children, Scott (Rebecca) Weeks of Brentwood, Tennessee, Brad (Rachel) Weeks of Franklin, Tennessee and Cindy (Rocky) Pizza of Roswell, Georgia; brother, John (Karen) Sudduth of Olive Branch, Mississippi; sisters, Martha (Rob) Burnham of Kosciusko, Mississippi and Nan (Paul) Payton of Perkasie, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Anna Weeks, Abigail Weeks, Michael Weeks, Mary Sudduth Weeks, Madison Weeks, Hayden Weeks, Carys Weeks, Maggie Pizza, Hudson Pizza and Eli Pizza.
A private family graveside service will be held at Williamson Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to http://togetherministrycenter.org/
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
