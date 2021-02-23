Patricia Elayne (Best) Reddick passed away on Feb. 20, 2021 at the age of 67 from complications of cancer. Tricia is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Eddie Joe Reddick; father, Morris Best; sister, Marilynn Culbreth; and mother and father-in-law, Geraldine and Lloyd Reddick. Tricia is survived by her mother, Esther June Best; daughters, Kimberly Clark (Blane) and Neely Ciarcia; grandchildren, Jeffrey, Amelie, Caragh, Wyatt and Mikey; brother, Allen Best (Jennifer); sister-in-law, Debbie Kemper (Greg); and brother-in-law, Henry Culbreth. Tricia is also survived by many nieces and nephews (and their children) who she held close in her heart.
Tricia (or Trish) grew up in the small town of Pine Bluff, Arkansas. She was a child of the outdoors: playing in the yard until dark, riding her bike in loops around her house, swimming and canoeing in the lake, and exploring the woods with her siblings and friends. Her family was the center of her universe. Her father Morris taught her to fish and how to treat everyone like family. Her mother June taught her how to be strong and resilient in the face of challenges. Both showed her the life-altering importance of being loved.
Tricia met the love of her life at 14 when a young photographer (Eddie Joe Reddick) was sent to take pictures of the high school pom-pom girls for the local paper. Tricia followed Eddie to college and then medical school. Then as an Army wife, she found herself traveling the United States with Eddie and their two girls. She and Eddie finally settled in the Nashville area where she studied and became an interior designer, but they continued to enjoy traveling the world together and with friends. Friends and family remember the kindness, respect and deep caring in Tricia’s and Eddie’s marriage. Their relationship continues to be a touchstone - and a relationship like theirs is an ambition - for many who knew them.
The other great loves of Tricia’s life were her daughters and grandchildren. She gave them, as her parents gave her, the foundation of a childhood overflowing with gentle, steady and unshakable love. She loved generously and without judgment or expectation. She gifted them the deeply held knowledge that they were loved and always will be. She also shared the things she loved, like reading, cooking and gardening. Tricia’s daughters and grandchildren cannot look at any facet of their life without seeing her impact on it.
Tricia’s hobbies - gardening, decorating for everyday life and for holidays, crafting, cardmaking, cooking for her family and others - were an outward expression of her kind heart. Tricia brought beauty, joy, and love to everything in her life. If you spent the night in her home, you could expect fresh flowers beside the bed. If she loved a book, she would buy copies for her girls and lend the book to friends. For any occasion or none at all, Tricia would send beautiful cards she lovingly made by hand. Tricia loved hosting family reunions, birthday parties, anniversary celebrations and holidays. She joyfully cooked delicious meals. She enjoyed sitting on the porch swing quietly or with conversation. She got down on the floor with her grandchildren or any other visiting child to play games or just to watch them play. She often sat listening to Eddie play guitar while she read.
Tricia found a deep sense of peace and connection in the natural world. She became a master gardener and spent every possible moment outside with her hands in the dirt. She planted and tended houseplants, gardens, flowers, shrubs, and trees. She nurtured a series of natural springs into a beautiful wetland area on her property. She planted trees to celebrate births and deaths and to remind her of happy moments in her life. She also reveled in the wildlife of her yard, feeding the birds, squirrels, and chipmunks (who she had a love-hate relationship with.) Especially in the later part of her life, she loved sitting quietly and watching the birds in her yard.
On behalf of Tricia, the family would like to thank the many unknown blood donors who provided life to her when her body was not able to maintain its own supply of healthy blood cells. Each time she received a blood infusion, Tricia sent prayers for the blood donors as she was receiving their gift. We would also like to say a special thank you to healthcare professionals and support staff, especially those who cared for Tricia in the past 12 months. Because she had a front-row seat to the sacrifices and struggles of healthcare providers’ families, Tricia deeply appreciated and respected anyone who chose to make caring for other human beings their life’s work. She believed caring for each other is the greatest of gifts we can give each other.
To celebrate and honor Tricia’s life, the family asks for your continued love and support. In lieu of flowers or other remembrances, the family prefers monetary and/or blood donations to the American Red Cross (www.redcross.org). Tricia would also love any donations of a live tree offered through the funeral home’s website or through an organization of your choosing. An online guest book and the link to donate a tree is available at www.AustinFuneralService.com.
