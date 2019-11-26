Patricia Jean Felder “Pat” Wolfe, age 86, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Nov. 24, 2019.
Survived by: husband of 67 ½ years, Roy Donald “Don” Wolfe of Franklin, Tennessee; daughters, Alice June Stewart (Bob) Greene of Franklin, Tennessee and Carolyn Anne Hilke of Lexington, South Carolina; grandchildren, Stephen Travis (Marissa) Stewart, Sarah June (Brian) Stark and Joshua Ryan Hilke; and great-grandchildren, Ella Grace Stewart, Olivia June Stark, Ruby Faith Stark, Emery Ruth Stark and Levi Joseph Stark.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, Jim Taylor officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be noon until 2 p.m. prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289, williamsonmemorial.com.
