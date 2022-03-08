Patricia Jean (Marshall) Lynch died peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday Feb. 20 2022 at 5:30 p.m. after a brief illness.
She was born on St Patrick’s Day, March 17, 1928 in Dayton, Ohio to Isaac W. Marshall and Elsie (Mannier) Marshall.
She was preceded in death by her siblings; Edna Seebach, Don Marshall, Ruth Orbas and Harold Marshall. She is survived by son, Curt Lynch (Heather) of Franklin, Tennessee; daughter, Cindy Lynch (Lee Davenport) of Nashville Tennessee; her granddaughters, Jessie Auray (Remi) of Mayflower, Arkansas, Kate Wheeler of Birmingham, Alabama, and many nieces and nephews.
A private family remembrance will be held in the coming days.Although shy and reserved initially, Pat was known for her good sense of humor. She loved painting ceramics, playing games and dressing up in crazy costumes. Pat said “I’m the nut that dresses up to have a little fun…and when I hear the people laugh I know my job is done.”The best way to honor Pat is to wear a silly hat.
