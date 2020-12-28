Patricia Lee “Patti” Parsons, age 59, of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee unexpectedly passed away at her home Dec. 22, 2020. Born and raised in Franklin, Tennessee. Graduate of Franklin High School and received her bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University. She was a partner with her father in their firm, Parsons and Associates, CPAs. She was a member of Franklin Noon Rotary Club and served on the Foundation Committee. She was a board member of Crimestoppers and on the Williamson County Audit Committee.
Preceded in death by her husband, Ricky Steely. Survived by: parents, Dan and Charlene Parsons; sisters, Pam (David) Spaulding and Dana Parsons; step-children, Joshua (Christi) Steely and Chase (Jenna) Steely; step-grandchildren, Claire Grace, Jackson Rye and Charlotte Rose Steely; and nephews, Daniel Spaulding and Dakota Johnson.
Private family graveside will be conducted at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Historic Franklin Presbyterian Church or charity of your choice. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.