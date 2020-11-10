Patricia McEwen Lampley, age 70, of Lewisburg, Tennessee formerly of Williamson County, Tennessee passed away Nov. 7, 2020. Retired Office Manager with Rock City Construction with 37 years of service. Pat was a licensed realtor where she and her husband were in real estate.
Preceded in death by parents, Everard Leon and Dorothy Alice Barnes McEwen and sister, Loretta Sullivan Polk. Survived by: husband of 29 years, Ron Lampley; sons, Bobby McGee, Terry (Amy) Lampley, Michael (Stephanie) Lampley and Chase (Lena) Lampley; grandchildren, Ryan McGee, Reagan McGee, Lacie Chessor, Katie Chessor, Cassie Teal, Hunter (Lacey) Lampley, Sydney Lampley, Natalie Lampley, Tyler “Ty” Lampley, Austin (Cheyanne) Lampley, Logan Lampley, Lola Lampley and Isabelle Lampley; great-grandchildren, Addilyn Gayle Lampley; special nephews, Boddy Sullivan and Thomas “T.W.” Sullivan; mother-in-law, Ruth Elizabeth “Libby” Lampley; brothers and sisters-in-law, Barry Polk, Rita and Bruce Byrd, Denise Brown, Jessica Lampley and Billy Lampley and other loving family members.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Ronnie Johnson officiating. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. prior to the service on Saturday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com.
