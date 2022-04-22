Patricia Ring “Pat” Johnson-Dixon, age 80, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee and formerly of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on April 6, 2022, at her residence. Pat was born in Fayetteville, Tennessee to the late Archer Pinkney Ring and Addie Mae Gatlin Ring. She was a Registered Nurse and Director of Nursing with the State of Tennessee, a member of Center Chapel Church of Christ and former member of Millview Church of Christ. She loved gardening, traveling, and all kinds of animals and adventure. Pat had a kind and sweet soul, befriended all, loved her family dearly and she will be greatly missed.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Phillip Ring.
Survivors include her husband, Wayne Dixon; son, Jim (Regina) Johnson; daughter, Kay Johnson; grandchildren, Hayley (Allen Mullis) Johnson, Hannah Johnson; grand dogs, Simon and Rocky; nephew, Nathan (Candice) Pitcock; niece, Mandy (Austin) Grimes; stepdaughters, Jennifer (Keith) Anderson, Karen (Joey) Truesdale, Allison Whittle; step-grandchildren, Brady and Kayleigh, Koleton, Kylie, Kamden, Madison, and Tripp.
Services will be conducted 1 p.m., Monday April 11, 2022, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN with Pastor Andy Connelly officiating. Burial to follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday afternoon, April 10, 2022, and one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial at noon. Pallbearers are Joey Truesdale, Koelton Truesdale, and family and friends.
The family wishes to say a special thank you to Pat’s neighbors Vicki and John Marcus for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Williamson County Animal Center in memory of Pat’s love for animals.
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and David Stephens are assisting the Dixon Family, 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064 615-794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
