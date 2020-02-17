Patricia Worobel Young, age 72, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Feb. 13, 2020.
Born March 13, 1947 in Hartford, Connecticut. Patty graduated cum-laude from New England College in 1969. She began her teaching career in Henniker, New Hampshire teaching second grade. Through her career she taught mostly young children in pre-school and kindergarten, retiring in 2007. But, she could not stay away; she loved teaching and children so much she volunteered with the FLIP program, tutoring elementary children in reading, until her recent illness. She also loved animals and volunteered many years at the Williamson County Animal Center.
She is survived by her husband, Craig Young; son, Kyle Young; and grandson, Keelan Williams.
Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Williamson County Animal Center. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
