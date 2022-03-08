Patrick Michael Hagerty, age 77, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Feb. 21, 2022. He was born in Birmingham, Alabama to the late William Jerome Hagerty and Amy Lenore Bryant Hagerty.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, William and Joseph. He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Maher; son, Patrick (Judy), and daughter, Beth Schulze. He adored his grandchildren, Kylie (18) and Dylan (15) Hagerty, and Anna (18) and William (12) Schulze. He is also survived by brother-in-law, Stephen (Nancy) Maher and sister-in-law, Maeola Hagerty. He was a loving uncle to Casey and Erin Maher, Evelyn Coats, Jerry Hagerty, Amy Childress and Katherine Holmes.
Pat earned a BA in Business Administration from Birmingham-Southern College and an MBA from Samford University. His commitment to his career of 35 years with the Internal Revenue Service was evident in his final position as Acting Assistant District Director. Prior to that, he served as Chief, Quality Improvement Staff, Quality Consultant and Problem Resolution Officer.
Pat was a loving husband, father, brother and uncle and devoted much of his time in service to St. Phillip Catholic Church, where he served as President of the Parish Council, Men’s Club President, RCIA sponsor, and coordinator or volunteer for countless events and fundraisers. He served his neighbors and those in need by transporting sick patients to medical appointments, delivering forMealsOnWheels and always lending a hand where needed. He volunteered his time and expertise annually at VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) sites and also served as Monticello HOA President.
Visitation will be held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home on Thursday, Feb. 24, from 5 – 8 p.m. and at St. Phillip Catholic Church on Friday, Feb. 25, from 10 – 10:45 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m.
Interment on Saturday at noon, Elmwood Cemetery, Birmingham, Alabama.
Memorials may be made to:
Meals on Wheels - Donate — Mid-Cumberland (mchra.com)
Mercy Clinic - Ways to Give — Mercy Community Healthcare (mercytn.org)
The Joe Beretta Foundation (specify Nashville) -Donate Now | TJBF (thejoeberettafoundation.com)
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
