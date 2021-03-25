Patsy Sue Perkins (Blackwood), age 91, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away March 21, 2021 at home. She was born in Webster Co., Kentucky to the late Calvin and Lorine Wilkerson Blackwood. Patsy is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Robinson Perkins; sons, Mark Alan Perkins and Jeffery Lynn Perkins. She is survived by her daughter, Abbie Denise Perkins of Franklin, Tennessee.
Graveside service will be held 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021 at Nebo-Union Cemetery in Nebo, Kentucky. Jim Taylor will officiate. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or to Friends of Williamson County Animal Center. Visitation with the family will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday and 10-11:30 a.m. Friday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.