Paul Liggett Scott, 82, was born May 20, 1938 to Allene and Carmack Scott and raised in Lewisburg, Tenn.
His mother Allene was a school teacher and his father a furniture salesman and owner of Hunter & Scott Furniture. He had two older brothers, Charles Scott (deceased) of Yorktown, Virginia and Dugger Scott (deceased) of Tullahoma, Tennessee. He grew up attending Church Street Church of Christ and graduated from Marshall County High School in 1956. Paul was always a man of few words, and a very loyal friend, with a slight rebellious streak in his youth - his senior quote bestowed upon him was “He doesn’t practice, so he doesn’t preach.” He loved life and did so much in his 82 years.
Instead of college, Paul chose to enlist in the United States Air Force and served from 1956 – 1960 as a Hydraulic Mechanic on B-1 Bombers, specifically, and other military aircraft, when needed. He could tell from the sound of the engine if the plane should fly, or not. After his four years of service in the USAF he served in the Reserves for two years for a total of six years of service to his country, being honorably discharged in July 1963. He was based in Texas but did spend a few months in Alaska supporting the work on the pipeline and always talked about how beautiful it was.
He returned to Lewisburg in 1960 and soon began dating Linda Sutton who he then married on Aug. 18, 1961. They were married for 56 years before her passing on Aug. 29, 2017 and have one daughter, Tricia Swann. Paul also served his community as a Mason in the Lewisburg Lodge #324 (inactive) and a lifetime member of the Benevolent Order of Elks Lodge Nashville Lodge #72.
After marrying, Linda encouraged Paul to use his incredible artistic abilities in a career so he decided to become a Draftsman. Upon earning his Associates Degree in Drafting, he was hired by Brown Engineering at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama. There they both proudly worked in the space program with top secret security clearance as part of President Kennedy’s “mission to the moon.” Paul worked on the team that delivered vital telemetry equipment used on the NASA Saturn V Space Vehicle, which boosted Apollo 8 into its lunar trajectory. The O-ring containing the telemetry box holding the boards he created can be viewed in the Hunstville Space Museum today.
A few years after moon landing was successful, Paul left the government space program and joined Murray Ohio Manufacturing Company in Brentwood, Tennessee, where he worked for 25 years retiring in 2000. After four years commuting from Lewisburg to Brentwood, he decided to move closer to work so the family left Lewisburg in 1979 and moved to Brentwood. Paul loved his career with Murray and created many designs for the company as their Senior Product Designer in the lawn mower division. Paul holds two patents for inventing two new products for the lawn mowing industry – the reversible blade and walk-behind mower.
After retiring he and Linda were known for their little red Mazda Miata convertible and were always travelling around Tennessee with the Miata Club. Paul was so proud of and very close to his only child, Tricia and her husband Scott Swann to whom he was a wonderful father-in-law for the last 23 years. Most of all, Paul is the proud grandfather of Caroline and Connor Swann. They love their “Papa” and are so proud of and amazed by his many talents and accomplishments.
Paul Scott was a very humble man and most people have no idea what he accomplished. He was much loved and very well-respected by all who had the privilege to know him. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered forever.
Paul was preceded in death by wife, Linda Scott; parents, Carmack and Allene Scott; and brothers, Charles Scott and Dugger Scott. Survived by; daughter, Tricia (Scott) Swann; and grandchildren, Caroline and Connor Swann.
A graveside service will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Gardens with visitation one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alive Hospice.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com
