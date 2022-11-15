Pauline Therese Biber, age 94 of Maryville, Tenn., passed away November 14, 2022. She was born in Utica, NY to the late Thomas and Agnes Mattis.
Pauline was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. She made her career as a registered nurse. Pauline was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald L. Biber; grandson, Robert Rowan; and siblings, Frances Szurley and Daniel Mattis. She is survived by her children, Richard (Diane) Biber of Maryville, TN, Janet (Robert) Rowan of Warren, MI, Paul (Jackie) Biber of Murfreesboro, TN and Debra Joyce of Murfreesboro, TN; sister, Bernadette Siuta of Utica, NY; grandchildren, Daniel (Andrea) Biber, Thomas (Elizabeth) Biber, Jennifer (Daniel) Strope, Randy (Lindsey) Rowan, Russell (Laura) Rowan and Billy (Casey) Joyce; and six great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held 11:00AM Friday, November 18, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials may be made in Pauline’s memory to The Padre Pio Foundation of America through https://padrepio.com/.
