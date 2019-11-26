Pearl Edith McIntosh, 90, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
She was born In Frankfort, Indiana, Nov. 26, 1928, to Marion George and Esther Dora Major. She married Ledoska “Lee” Shearer in December of 1949; he preceded her in death. Pearl later married Gerald "Jerry" McIntosh in 1986, who also preceded her in death.
Pearl was a graduate of Frankfort High School. She worked at Clinton County Bank for 30 years before retiring in 1986. Pearl was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed attending auto racing with family and in her later years, enjoyed traveling to Arizona to watch the Cubs spring training.
Pearl is survived by her children, Ronald (Sharon) Shearer, of Kokomo, Indiana, Judith (Chuck) Hollis, of Franklin, Tennessee, and Daniel (Darlene) Shearer, of Lafayette, Indiana; and her step-children, Steve (Rita) McIntosh, of Frankfort, Indiana, Jay (Melody) McIntosh, of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, and Melissa Brown, of Boston, Massachusetts. She was blessed with seven grandchildren and 10 step-grandchildren. Pearl was a great-grandmother to eight great-grandchildren and 13 step-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husbands, Pearl is preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Thomas Major, Madge Lund, Martha Shaeffer and Harry Major.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at St. Matthew United Methodist Church, 1951 Wilshire Drive, Frankfort, IN, from 11 a.m. to the start of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Pastor Phil Lake will officiate. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Cemetery in Frankfort. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements are entrusted to Genda Funeral Home in Frankfort, with online condolences directed to www.gendafuneralhome.com.
