Peggy Ann Underwood Hooper, age 84, of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away July 17, 2021. Peggy was a 1954 Graduate of East High School. She was a member of Concord Road Church of Christ. Retired after a longtime career with the Bell/AT&T phone companies.
Preceded in death by husband, William R. Hooper, Sr.; son, William R. “Bill” Hooper, Jr.; parents, Robert Leonard and Mildred Catherine Frazier Underwood; sister, Bobbie Jean Shelton. Survived by: special nephew, Scott Shelton and special great niece, Kendall Shelton and other loving family members.
Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m., Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Dan Chambers officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be East High School Class of 1954 and members of Concord Road Church of Christ. Visitation with the family will be 4 – 6 p.m. Friday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
